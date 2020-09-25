Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): As many as seven public healthcare providers of Jammu and Kashmir, who had contracted coronavirus on duty and have succumbed to the virus, are covered under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19'.

Like other states and Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir administration are also fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with grit and determination and health workers are at the forefront of this fight.

Also Read | UNGA 75th Session: Indian Delegate Stages Walk-Out As Pakistan PM Imran Khan Begins His Speech (Watch Video).

So far, seven of the health workers, while on duty, contracted the virus and lost their life fighting against this dreaded virus, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations Jammu and Kashmir.

Mission Director National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, Bhupinder Kumar said that the claims of the doctor from Pulwama, doctor from Bandipora and that of a health worker from Baramulla, have so far been settled and payment has been made to the affected families. He further added that the rest of the claims are under submission and shall be settled soon.

Also Read | India Offers USD 100 Million Line of Credit to Sri Lanka for Solar Projects.

Lauding the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors, he said that all the public healthcare providers of the Union Territory, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this are covered under the scheme.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the PMGKY, is providing an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22 lakh public healthcare providers across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)