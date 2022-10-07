Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession

Also Read | Delhi: Girl Among 5 Teenagers Apprehended in Separate Murder Cases.

The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

Also Read | Agra Fire: Over 650 Coolers Destroyed As Blaze Engulfs Factory in Nangla Kaale; No Casualties Reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)