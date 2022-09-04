Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a hybrid terrorist in Sopore, police said.

The police in its official statement said, "Acting on a specific input, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police, Army (22RR) and CRPF (179BN) in the Shangergund area of Sopore on Friday."

During the checking, the police noticed suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara general road as he tried to flee from the spot. However, the joint team eventually apprehended him.

The police identified the arrested man as Saqib Shakeel Dar from the Mumkak Batpora A/P Check Brath Sopore and recovered one pistol, one magazine and eight pistol rounds from his possession.

According to the J-K police's statement, the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was working as a hybrid terrorist for the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was constantly searching for an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.

Meanwhile, the police have booked him under the relevant sections of law and registered a First Information Report in the Sopore police station.

In the following investigations, Dar had revealed that he had concealed three sticky bombs and seven Detonators which were also recovered upon his disclosure in an orchard of a village in Sopore.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

