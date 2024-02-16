Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 16 (ANI): The cold in the national capital may be in its last legs but up north in Jammu and Kashmir, an icy chill prevailed on Friday morning and tourists were seen cruising on the pristine Dal Lake in Srinagar in fetching Shikaras.

Lapping up the prevailing cold spell, Akshay, a tourist from Hyderabad, gushed about his recent track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and a stopover in Jammu.

Despite the sharp chill in the air, Akshay said he enjoyed the journey uphill to the cave, which is the abode of Mata Vaishno Devi, adding that what made his journey all the more special was the fact that he was able to get a 'darshan' (sighting) of the deity.

Comparing the icy cold in Jammu and Kashmir to the relatively milder temperatures in his native Hyderabad, he told ANI, "I felt blessed and privileged to have had a darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi. However, the cold, while thoroughly enjoyable, literally bit into my bones. I am not used to such cold as Hyderabad doesn't experience such low temperatures. As much as I was disappointed to have missed the snowfall in Kashmir, I found the Shikara ride on Dal Lake to be a delightful experience. Overall, it was a fascinating and enchanting experience. I found Kashmir to be very safe and the locals very welcoming and helpful," Akshay told ANI.

Smitha, another tourist from Hyderabad, also expressed her delight at having experienced the biting chill of Kashmir, saying it would have been even better if there was snowfall.

Expanding on the unforgettable experience of cruising on the Dal Lake and watching Shikaras sail on the pristine waters, Smitha recommended a one-night stay at Dal Lake for anyone visiting Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain and snowfall (between 64.5 to 115.5 mm) over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over two days, on February 18 and 20, as well as heavy to very heavy rain/snowfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on February 19.

"Isolated hailstorm is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh on February 18, 2024, " the IMD posted from its official X handle. (ANI)

