Aknoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Indian Army soldiers celebrated Diwali by bursting firecrackers and lighting earthen lamps in the Akhnoor sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

During the Diwali celebrations, Indian Army officers also offered prayers. As the whole country celebrates the festival of lights, the Indian armed forces continue to observe the festival in other parts of the country too.

The officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also celebrated Diwali at the Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar by lighting fireworks.

On the eve of the celebrations, BSF officer Ruby expressed that they are celebrating Diwali at the border to ensure that the people of the country can enjoy the festival peacefully.

"We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We are away from our family, but BSF is our family. We are celebrating Diwali here at the border so that the people of our country can celebrate Diwali peacefully..." Ruby told ANI.

BSF officer Khushpreet Kaur said that they began Diwali celebrations by offering prayers at the temple and later burst crackers.

"We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We are away from our family, but BSF is our family. We are celebrating Diwali here at the border so that the people of our country can celebrate Diwali peacefully..." Kaur told ANI.

As the BSF officers observe Diwali celebrations at the border, soldier Anuj Kumar expressed that he considers the BSF his second family.

"We are celebrating Diwali at the border. We offered prayers at Mata Rani's temple, and now we are celebrating Diwali here. We are here at the border for the safety of the people of the country. BSF is our second family..." Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Army officers stationed at Azmat-e-Hind, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar, celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy, laughter, and festive cheer in the remote border area.

The Diwali Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm and unity by the Indian Army and local residents along the LoC.

The event was infused with the spirit of togetherness, as soldiers and civilians came together to light diyas, share sweets, and enjoy cultural performances.

"We have come here to join Diwali celebrations. We were invited to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. The festival is being celebrated at the 104 Brigade. This is the culture of our country. When there is Eid, then they join us in celebration. We will pray to God that Diwali brings peace and that brotherhood is maintained. In the border areas, we live in unity. We get support from the Army," said a local resident. (ANI)

