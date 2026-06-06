India News | J-K: Indian Army Organises Humanitarian Assistance, Disaster Relief Exercise in Rajouri Amid Floods

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday organised a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercise by the name of 'HIFAZAT: Rahat-e-Awam,' at the Nowshera Helipad to enhance preparedness and coordination among various agencies in Rajouri district.

The exercise was attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 25 Infantry Division, Rajouri, and Mohd Aslam (KPS), Commandant, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) 2nd Battalion, along with officers from the Army, SDRF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), medical teams, civil administration, and local residents.

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This comes after the Union Territory recently faced severe floods and landslides, affecting areas like Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch, which caused significant loss of life and property.

Speaking to ANI, Commandant SDRF 2nd Battalion Mohd Aslam informed that the effort is underway to ensure better coordination and to properly equip and train our personnel and machinery.

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"Our Union Territory recently faced severe floods and landslides, affecting areas like Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch, which caused significant loss of life and property. In light of this, our ongoing effort this year is to ensure better coordination and to properly equip and train our personnel and machinery. With the monsoon season approaching, typically starting in late June, we aim to perform our duties effectively and fulfil our mandate. Coordination with the district police and the Army is crucial for this, as it enables us to respond and report more effectively," he said.

Furthermore, Head Constable SDRF Narinder Sharma told ANI that the rescue team conducted a flood-related demonstration jointly with the Army.

The rescue operation is still underway across the area.

"Today, we conducted a flood-related demonstration jointly with the Army. The objective was to ensure that, should a flood disaster occur in the future, we can rely on the Army's support... We face considerable difficulties during floods. This time, we have brought in deep divers from the battalion headquarters," he said.

The official further added that the team included two skilled swimmers, enlisted a volunteer, a young man who assisted in a previous flood rescue operation.

"We also have two skilled swimmers, and we have enlisted a volunteer, a young man who assisted in a previous flood rescue operation. We identify capable individuals, swimmers and deep divers, and bring them on board, inducting them into the Civil Defence organisation so they can support us during future emergencies and help execute rescue operations," Sharma added.

Earlier on Tuesday, two cloudburst incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, triggering flash floods and disrupting road connectivity in several areas.

According to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the cloudburst occurred along the ridge between Drabshalla and Gujjuwa, triggering flash floods that impacted 34 roads. The affected routes included Drabshalla Zero Point, Suru-Sarthal, Gan, and Machhipal. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from the area so far.

"The cloudburst occurred along the ridge between Drabshalla and Gujjuwa, causing flash floods that affected 34 roads, including Drabshalla Zero Point, Suru-Sarthal, Gan, and Machhipal, but no loss of life or property has been reported," Sharma told ANI.

Sharma further mentioned that restoration work on the roads has already commenced, and the main highway to Drabshalla has been successfully cleared of debris. He added that active coordination is ongoing with the General Manager of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Doda to clear the remaining stretch extending beyond Drabshalla towards Fatri. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)