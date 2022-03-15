Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): To address and eradicate the issue of increasing drug trafficking and addiction among the local youths, a free lecture was organized as part of a drugs awareness camp by the Uplona Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of the Indian Army in collaboration with the district development commissioner (DDC), anti-drugs team, Kandbagh, in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday, the locals were told about the issues of drug crimes, medical issues, and the harm it has caused to the community and humanity at the lecture.

As per the Indian Army, a small skit was also organized by DDC Anti-drug teams Kandbagh to make people understand the gravity of the situation. A total of 46 individuals attended the event including the local panch, sarpanch besides other dignitaries.

The camp helped in giving a push to the campaign against drug trafficking and addiction initiated at the union territory and the national level. In the end, individuals were felicitated with prizes and all participants took an oath to help in the eradication of the drug menace, it added. (ANI)

