Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): In a joint operation at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama district, the Indian Army and J-K Police arrested three individuals with two pistols and other war-like stores.

According to the information from the Chinar Corps, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on December 25, 2023.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police at Panzu & Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 Dec 23. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with a recovery of 2 Pistols and other war-like stores. Joint interrogation with Jammu and Kashmir Police in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the J-K police recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from a package that was dropped from a drone near the LOC in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

On opening the box, a pistol, six IEDs, one Grenade, magazine, bullets, and cash were recovered. (ANI)

