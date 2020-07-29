Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The ban on high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir will remain in force till August 19 and during this period access to mobile data will be available at 2G speed for postpaid sim card holders.

"Internet access across Jammu and Kashmir will be made available but internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only and post-paid sim card holders shall be provided with access to internet, said an official statement from the administration," said an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

The order has come in the view of the misuse of mobile data services in planning and executing terror acts in the Union Territory.

Suspension of the mobile data services in specific areas and for a very limited period of time has also been authorised to prevent disruption of efforts of the security forces, during and subsequent to the operations, by various activities including circulation of videos, mobilisation of crowds, etc, by the over ground workers (OGWs), as per the order.

The administration has received inputs suggesting a rise in the anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of the completion of a year since the implementation of the constitutional changes with regards to the Union Territory, Independence day celebrations, etc, it stated.

"It was absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order". (ANI)

