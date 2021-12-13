Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Income Tax and Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) departments conducted 'Mulaqaat' session with various stakeholders including small and medium businessmen, start-ups and youth on Sunday in Srinagar to discuss tax-related problems.

"Tax problems right from Income Tax to GST was thoroughly discussed. Youths participated enthusiastically and put forwards their grievances related to the tax regime. Trade bodies and hotel associations expressed their problems", said Manoj Pal Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar.

He further said that the Tax department is always willing to address taxpayers' grievances and this interaction will go a long way in meeting the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In future too, feedback from taxpayers will be welcomed by the government," he said.

Bader Chodery, President, Kashmir youth entrepreneur federation expressed hope that such kind of interaction session takes place in the future as well.

"We have put forward our grievances in the session conducted by the Income-tax and GST departments and hope, in future too, this type of interactive session will continue," he said. (ANI)

