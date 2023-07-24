Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar has made elaborate arrangements to invite pilgrims from all over the country to seek the blessings of Goddess Chandi Maa and experience the spiritual journey of Shri Machail Mata Yatra 2023.

The annual pilgrimage of Machail Mata nestled in the abode of the Himalayan range of Padder Valley in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to commence on July 25, 2023.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud News: Nine Arrested After Nexus Dupes 15,000 People of Rs 712 Crore and Launders Money to China via Dubai, Police Reveal Their Modus Operandi.

The annual Machail Mata yatra embodies the spirit of divinity and spirituality and is one of the most famous pilgrimages across northern India.

While interacting with the media, the Director of Tourism Jammu Vivekanand Rai, IRS said that the Annual Machail Mata Yatra shall commence on July 25, 2023 and culminate on September 05, 2023.

Also Read | Delhi Rains Update: Water Level in Yamuna River Declines Marginally, Old Railway Bridge Shut for Traffic.

He further elaborated that the necessary arrangements for the Yatra are being made by the District Administration Kishtwar and the Directorate of Tourism Jammu has ensured that the right information reaches the Yatris through the medium of newspapers and other publicity mediums.

He also added that the Yatris can get the information through the Toll-Free Number of the Tourism Department at 1800 890 8457 or the Helpline Number of the District Administration at Kishtwar at +91-1995259555.

Joint Director of Tourism, Sunaina Mehta, JKAS informed the media that the revered pilgrimage of Goddess Machail Mata is vigorously being promoted throughout India and this time we are expecting some more visitors from other states/UTs.

She further added that the recent e-launching of the official website www.shrimachailmatayatra.com will further facilitate convenience by providing a one-stop solution to all the needs of the pilgrims pertaining to the yatra.

Machail Mata Yatra shall be taken from Jammu, allowing devotees to be a part of this spiritual journey from the beginning. The holy mace or Chhari of Goddess Machail Mata is carried by devotees during the Yatra singing devotional bhajans in praise of the Goddess amidst the beating of traditional drums, playing flutes, chanting mantras, and showering flower petals.

The Machail Yatris trek about 33 km from Gulabgarh, passing through scenic nature, including the most sacred hot and cold water springs that are miracles of nature and the shrine of Machail Mata lies in the landscape of unblemished beauty with hills, glaciers, and tributaries of the Chenab river.

With the main aim of focusing on the convenience of Yatris at every step during the Yatra, various arrangements and well-organised preparations have been chalked out like convenient transportation modes via digital services for online booking of the chopper, Palki or pony services, ample accommodation facilities of homestays, tentage, toilet facilities, 4G connectivity, solar power backups, health care and various other essential services along with upgraded infrastructure.

This year's pilgrimage promises to be a memorable and fulfilling experience for all the devotees.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu is exclusively promoting the yatra across the country through various modes of publicity including radio jingles, newspaper advertisements, flex hoardings, and social media handles to ensure maximum participation of Yatris from across the country and to attract visitors for boosting local employment and showcasing of indigenous rich culture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)