India News | J-K: Jammu to Recieve Advanced Medical Care with SMVD Narayana Clinic Introducing Six New Speciality Departments

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Multispeciality Clinic has officially expanded its healthcare offerings in Jammu by introducing six specialised medical departments. Located in the heart of the city, the clinic now provides low-cost outpatient services, including specialised care for brain and spine health, dermatology, and pediatric needs.

According to the SMVD Institute of Medical Excellence, the clinic in Jammu is set to provide all the OPD facilities at very low costs in Jammu. Also, the clinic has launched six new speciality services, including Anaemia Clinic, Dental Care, Dermatology, Obesity Clinic, Brain & Spine Clinic, and Pediatrics OPD.

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Dr Yashpal Sharma, Executive Director, SMVD Institute of Medical Excellence, said, "This initiative has been launched to enhance access to specialised healthcare services for the people of Jammu and surrounding areas, and the clinic is providing state-of-the-art medical facilities in Jammu with the latest machines and technology for doctors. Patients also said that these facilities are very good."

On the other hand, on Saturday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and urged him to expedite the ongoing work at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora.

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She added that the Union Health Minister assured her that the AIIMS Awantipora completion would be done well on time.

In a post on X, the former J-K chief minister wrote, "Spoke with Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji & requested him to expedite the ongoing work at AIIMS Awantipora so that it doesn't get delayed any further. He was kind enough to assure me about its completion well on time."

She further emphasised the urgency of the project, stating that AIIMS Awantipora will be operational soon.

"Undoubtedly, the team assigned here is toiling day & night, but given how healthcare is crumbling across Jammu and Kashmir, it's imperative that AIIMS Awantipora is operational soon. Will provide much-needed relief & quality medical services," the post read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti called for an all-party dialogue with the Centre, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage in sustained talks on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)