Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): A joint security review meeting was convened on Friday at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, co-chaired by IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi and IG CRPF Mitesh Kumar.

As per a statement, the meeting was attended by senior officials from both Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including DIG CKR Srinagar Rajiv Panday, DIG CRPF South Parveen Kumar Singh, DIG CRPF North Sudhir Kumar, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, SSP Ganderbal, and the Commandants of CRPF.

The statement added, "The primary objective of the meeting was to assess and enhance the existing security measures in the region, with a focus on improving coordination between the J&K Police and CRPF. The goal was to strengthen the collaborative efforts of both forces in maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring peace in Kashmir valley."

A comprehensive review of the current security situation was conducted, focusing on joint operations and strategies to improve operational coordination between the forces, ensuring a swift and effective response to emerging security challenges. Emphasis was placed on refining counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, with particular attention given to intelligence sharing and logistical planning.

"At the end, both IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF reiterated their commitment to working together to uphold peace and security in the region through joint strategic planning and inter-agency cooperation," as per the statement. (ANI)

