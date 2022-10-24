New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as North India's power hub under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

"Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as North India's power hub under the Modi government with a series of active power projects, in total expected to generate more than 6000 Mega Watt of electricity. The latest addition would be an exclusive 1 Mega Watt Solar Power Plant for the holy spot of Machail which would be a great boon for the pilgrims in the Machail yatra," said Jitendra Singh.

This was stated here today in the DISHA meeting of district Kishtwar convened by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh to review progress on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) being implemented in Kishtwar district.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairperson, Pooja Thakur, President Municipal Council Kishtwar Sajjad Ahmed Najjar, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members and nominated members of DISHA committee besides District and Sectoral officers of different departments.

District Development Commissioner gave a Power Point presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes besides status of various iconic/development projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the chair that a large number of works taken under different CSS have been completed and the rest are at different stages of execution in the district.

Besides, DC Kishtwar gave a detailed insight into the action taken report of various issues highlighted in the previous DISHA meeting.

On enquiring about the status of Air strip taken up under Civil Aviation Ministry GOI, DC Kishtwar apprised that the various codal formalities of the project has been completed and on visit of the technical team, the project will be finalised.

The chair asked for collaboration with the concerned to conduct the visit of technical team so that work on the said project of national importance gets started soon.

While reviewing the sector-wise progress of the district kishtwar, Dr Jatindra singh stressed the administration to give a major flip to the tourism sector in the District. He stressed to lay focus on the potential areas of tourism like the religious tourism, trekking and mountaineering, adventure tourism and the upgradation of camping sites in the district to attract the larger tourist footfall in District.

He stressed for bringing the areas of Machail, Sarthal under the tourism circuit on a priority basis and linking the tourism sector with the Mission Youth schemes for the larger benefit of youths.

While speaking in the meeting,Union minister also reiterated that Kishtwar district is a hub of 5 major upcoming Hydroelectric Power Projects with huge power generation capacity which can be of great potential to meet out the needs in power sector in the UT and the Country in the coming time. He further added that tapping solar energy will further augment the power needs in far-flung areas of the district.

DC Kishtwar apprised him that in this regard, there is a proposal of the installation of 1 MVA Solar plant at Machail area of Paddar.

Dr Singh directed to expedite the process of identification of the 40 Kanals of land for said project in collaboration with JAKEDA.

Meanwhile, DC apprised the Union minister about the status of the Jal Jeevan Mission, informed that the works on all 128 schemes out of 129 works have been tendered.

While taking note of slow pace of JJM works, Dr Jitendra Singh enjoined upon the concerned executing agencies to speed up the works and put in concerted efforts so as to realise the objective of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' by providing Functional Household Tap Water connections covering all beneficiaries.

While taking the scheme-wise review of the projects undertaken by different departments, Dr Singh stressed for timely completion of projects of people's importance within the stipulated time frame. He emphasised on elected PRI's to work in tandem with the administration to achieve desired development results.

Meanwhile, Union MoS took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements of centrally sponsored schemes including PMGSY, MGNREGA, PMAY-G, PMAY-G( AWAAS PLUS), Amrit sarovar, SBM(G), besides schemes under Health, Agriculture, School and Employment etc.

While discussing major road works under execution, Dr Jitendra Singh reviewed the latest status of projects including Macadamization on Sarthal Road and widening and upgradation of Kishtwar-Palmar-DangDangduran Road.

Dr Singh was also apprised about the issues of critical areas likewise Re-construction of Kundail Bridge at Paddar, seperate power grid for Marwah Division,financial encumbrance of Ayush Hospital Kishtwar,paucity of staff in various departments particularly in Health, grievances of Hounzar Cloudburst affected families, telecommunications in Marwah and Warwan, resettlement of under constructed TRC -Sarkoot link Road.

Dr Singh passed necessary directions to the concerned authorities for immediate resolution of these issues.

Dr Singh also called upon the concerned officers to ensure 100% coverage of beneficiaries under IAY and Ayushman-Sehat, further asked PRI's to ensure all deserving people shall entail the benefit of these schemes.

MOS also stressed for exploring the possibilities for the tapping the potential of the Lavender cultivation under Aroma Mission in the district in Collaboration with the IIIM jammu and also lay focus on development of Saffron Park in district which can be instrumental in doubling the farmer's income.

DDC Chairperson along with other PRIs also highlighted the issues of compensation for land under PMGSY road,opening of new and completion of sanctioned Kendriya Vidyalayas in Palmar and Paddar, besides other matters. MOS assured them that these issues will be resolve on priority basis in time bound manner.

Earlier Union Minister handed over the Keys of Commercial vehicles to beneficiaries under "Mumkin" Scheme of Mission Youth here at DC Office complex Kishtwar.

Besides, distributed Motorised tricycles to Specially abled persons sponsored by District Social Welfare Department and handed over the sanction letters to beneficiaries under different govt sponsored schemes.

Sanction letters under "Nikshay Poshan Yojana" for identified TB patients were also handed over to beneficiaries on the occasion. (ANI)

