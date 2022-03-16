Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): A terrorist, hailing from 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', a local offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba's, who was involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch, was neutralized by Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

"Terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent killing of Khanmoh's Sarpanch Sameer Bhat trapped in Nowgam encounter," Kashmir Zone Police quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

Last Wednesday, the Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, succumbing to injuries later.

The encounter started between the security forces and the terrorists in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the early hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

