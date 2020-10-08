Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced a "comprehensive" employment plan to fill up 25,000 vacant posts in the union territory.

A total of 10,000 posts have already advertised, he added.

The UT administration is working on fulfilling the assurance of 50,000 jobs for the youth announced by the prime minister, Sinha said.

"Central Armed Police Force, paramilitary forces and JKP recruitment rallies shall also be conducted across the UT," he added.

Sinha was speaking after visiting the Peeri area of Budhal block in Rajouri district during a 'back to village phase-3' programme.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated a multi-purpose sports stadium in Rajouri worth Rs 12.3 crore.

