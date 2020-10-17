Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): Keeping the upcoming winter season in mind, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the use of his office's helicopter for emergency evacuation of patients living in the remote areas of the Union Territory.

The helicopter services will come in handy during the harsh winters when remote areas get cut off from major towns and districts owing to snowfall, among other reasons.

The services of the Raj Bhavan's helicopter will be exclusively available for the benefit of those patients who come from the underprivileged sections of the society.

"In another welfare measure for the underprivileged, LG Manoj Sinha approved the use of Raj Bhavan's helicopter free of cost for emergency evacuation of patients living in the remote areas of UT, during winters when these areas remain cut off from the major towns and district HQs," a tweet by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir government read.

"The service shall exclusively cater to the emergency airlift of patients who fall below the poverty line and cannot even afford to pay the subsidized charge for the helicopter service which is already in place and available at the disposal of both the Divisional Commissioners," it added. (ANI)

