Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to the younger generation.

Further, the Lt Governor said, "Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in science, medicine, botany, Literature and many other subjects."

"Lieutenant Governor Sinha said this while addressing the 11th Foundation Day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on Saturday," as per a press release from the Lieutenant Governor's office.

"The inter-disciplinary approach and voluminous work in Sanskrit on different subjects can contribute to the growth of the knowledge economy, develop values, ideals and utilise them for the well being of society," the Lt Governor said.

"The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Trustees, President and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion. He commended the organisation for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and for its firm commitment to the idea of selfless service to the needy," the release stated.

At the foundation day function, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of the UT Administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian philosophy in universities in Jammu and Kashmir have been filled. Today, Indian philosophy is being taught in universities of the UT. This is a testimony to our commitment to promote cultural and linguistic traditions in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated international mountaineer Col Ranbir Singh Jamwal and renowned surgeon Dr Sanjay Sharma for their significant contributions in their respective fields," as per the release.

Students from Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, presented the Vedic Manglacharan.

"Professor BN Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu; Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust, were present on the occasion. The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj," the release stated. (ANI)

