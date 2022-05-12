Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing" of a government employee by terrorists at Budgam.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J-K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief", stated Office of J-K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

Also Read | G-23 Stand in #Congress’ Chintan Shivir Unclear

@INCRajasthan @RahulGandhi … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

In what appears to be a targeted killing, deceased Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora was shot at by terrorists on Thursday.

Injured Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Also Read | WHO Must Be Reformed, India Ready to Play Key Role: PM Modi at 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime."

Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)