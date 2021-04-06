Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched an online portal to facilitate e-management and monitoring of infrastructure, an official spokesperson said.

The LG also launched two mobile applications that will allow residents to register and track their grievances and enable effective supervision of development projects through data updated by field staff, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Works- Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System (JKPW-OMMAS), and the two apps -- 'Hamari Sadak' and 'Tameer Taraqqi' -- of Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department have been developed through the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the J&K e-governance agency and the IT department, the spokesperson said.

The portal would facilitate complete online management and monitoring of infrastructure with various functionalities including geo-tracking and dynamic update, he said.

He added that it would also enable complete automation of human resource activities viz online employee details, seniority list, addition of new employees, besides updating of employee information.

Congratulating the Public Works (R&B) department for developing the online portal and mobile apps, Sinha said this would enhance transparency in the overall functioning of the department and make 'Jan Bhagidhari' (public participation) an integral part of the project execution process through seamless flow of information in the public domain.

"Complete automation of human resource activities, management and monitoring of infrastructure, project proposal and estimation, project execution and quality control is being done to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the PW(R&B) department," he said.

Sinha said the new online initiatives are also aimed at making the grievance management system more robust and responsive by covering important features like online registration of new grievances, tracking of grievances, online monitoring and real-time grievance report.

"Now, people can register and track their grievances regarding Public Works (Roads & Buildings) department through 'Hamari Sadak' app, while 'Tameer Taraqqi' app will ensure effective project supervision through dynamic updation of project status by the field staff," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)