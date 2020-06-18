India News | J-K LG Inaugurates Yoga Week-2020; Releases Yoga Videos

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the Yoga Week-2020, in connection with the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020, on June 21, at a function held at Raj Bhavan.

Murmu also released Yoga videos in Dogri and Kashmiri languages, based on Common Yoga Protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, which will be telecasted on TV Channels and social media.

The Ministry of AYUSH will observe IDY-2020 with the theme "Yoga@Home and Yoga with Family" to avoid mass gathering in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, Lt Governor advised people of Union Territory to practice Yoga daily for healthy and stress-free living and to boost their immunity in the given situation.

He also appealed to the public to follow the Yoga videos being telecasted on TV channels and social/digital media links of Health and Medical Education Department- Directorate of ISM and avail benefits of the services provided by the Government.

The Health and Medical Education Department, J-K, is celebrating Yoga week w.e.f June 14 by organising online sessions on Common Yoga Protocol and Educative Programs on Yoga which are being telecast on various TV channels and are also available on various social/digital media platforms, viz Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc.

Yoga Week is being celebrated in collaboration with School Education, Higher Education, Youth Services, and Sports and Skill Development Departments which are organising online competitions at the district level, and winners will be awarded prizes.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam Chief Secretary and Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, and Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

