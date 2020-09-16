Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 16 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha e-inaugurated an online Process-Based Standardized and Scalable Career Education Platform for students with the Transform Foundation here on Tuesday, in alignment with the New Education Policy.

As per a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the initiative was a step towards transforming the way in which the youth looks at building their future in a world of possibilities, and would first be implemented for students in the Ganderbal and Udhampur districts in the first phase.

"The Online, Process-based, Standardized & Scalable, Globally Certified, Career Education Platform, under Career Education Initiative of J&K Government in partnership with Transform Foundation aims to harness the energy, enthusiasm, and exuberant dreams of the youth of J&K. The overall intent is to enable curiosity, creative thinking, and awareness in youth along with decision-making skills which will lead to continuous, lifelong learning and career development," the statement said.

It added, "The unique initiative will provide career education guidance to students so that they can at a very early stage of their studies choose their academic preferences and their future career goals. The innovative initiative is in line with the New Education Policy 2020 and will enable the Government to align its initiatives with the interests and aspirations of young people."

Other dignitaries like Advisor to the Lt Governor, K K Sharma, Chief Secretary, Sh BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon were present at the event, among many others. (ANI)

