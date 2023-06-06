Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inagurated the Prasad cum Souvnier Counter of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the departure board of the Jammu Airport.

All kinds of packed Prasad of Mata Vaishno Devi and several Souvenirs will be available for pilgrims at this counter, LG Manoj Sinha said.

"This is for those who cannot reach the holy shrine. A courier service has also been developed to deliver Prasad to their homes," he said adding that it was the demand for piligrims for a long time.

On arrangements made for the Amarnath Yatra, Manoj Sharma said, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has assured all kind of facilities.

"A Yatri Niwas is being constructed at the cost of Rs 51 crores. Four more similar Bhawans will be constructed in the coming days. We are preparing a DPR for a road from Chandanwari to Baltal," he said adding that it is essential to assure all devotees of a smooth and secure journey.

Earlier on Saturday, the Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry said that snow-clearing work on the Amarnath Yatra track is going on in full swing.

"We have to also strengthen the bridges. A lot of work is happening and our two task force is working. Our deadline is 15 June to finish all these works," he said.

The Amarnath yatra is all set to begin next month. (ANI)

