India News | J-K: LG Manoj Sinha Visits Shri Amarnath Yatra Base Camp at Jammu, Review Arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits the base camp of Shri Amarnath Yatra at Jammu. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the base camp of Shri Amarnath Yatra at Jammu and took stock of the arrangements with the officials.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off on June 28 towards Pahalgam and Baltal from the Jammu base camp.

To ensure the best health facilities for the Amarnath Yatris, LG Manoj Sinha also interacted with the team of Doctors at the Nunwan base camp, Pahalgam.

Waste management units have been placed on both the Yatra routes to protect the environment. Yatra will be flagged off on June 28, at 4 am.

Ahead of the auspicious occasion, Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain said that there is a comprehensive security plan in place for the Amarnath Yatra.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and to respond to any emergencies along the Yatra route, the personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JK SDRF) have also been geared with advanced equipment.

In a significant move to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Vinod Kumar also provided a comprehensive briefing to 15 probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) of the 2023 batch, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The probationary officers were encouraged to foster effective communication and collaboration to address any challenges promptly. They were briefed on the importance of providing timely assistance and support to the pilgrims, ensuring their journey remains smooth and hassle-free.

Apart from other facilities, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF, conducted a mock security drill ahead of the start of the Amarnath Yatra in the Pahalgam area on Wednesday.

Amarnath Yatra is an annual significant pilgrimage for Hindus that will commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19 this year. (ANI)

