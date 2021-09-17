Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who is the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, on Thursday released a 20-gram Silver Souvenir coin (999 fineness) ahead of the "Sharad Navratras and Diwali" for millions of devotees worldwide during the 68th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board here at the Raj Bhavan.

Prior to the release of the 20-gram Silver Souvenir coin, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had developed 2g, 5g and 10g Gold and Silver coins of guaranteed purity carrying an inscription of the idol of goddess Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

According to the press release, the rates of the coins depend on the denomination chose and the prevailing gold or silver rates. These coins are available at souvenir shops at Bhawan, Jammu Airport, Katra and Vaishnavi Dham Jammu.

While chairing the meeting of the Shrine Board, he also reviewed pilgrim-centric infrastructural facilities put in place by the Board and emphasised the need for extending the best possible facilities for the visiting pilgrims in sync with the emerging requirements with a special focus on cleanliness and hygiene.

To begin with, the Board reviewed the Yatra statistics of the year and discussed various measures which may be taken to further increase the yatra which steeply declined due to Covid-19 resurgence.

While extensively reviewing the status of the ongoing mega projects for the convenience of the pilgrims, the Board directed the CEO for the completion of Durga Bhawan within a period of 12 months, that is, by August 2022.

The Board also took stock of the functioning of the Call Centre established with an initiative towards optimum utilization and dispersion of real-time information of the facilities created for the pilgrims. The initiative aimed at providing much-needed assistance to the pilgrims to plan their visit to this most revered holy shrine, keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions.

In addition, the Lt Governor also e-inaugurated a digital library established at SGC Katra with the aim to ease out the difficulty in finding out information from voluminous books.

The new digital library inaugurated on Thursday would reduce the huge expenditure in maintaining the manual one. It is also highly beneficial for the students and faculty of Gurukul, SMVDCoN, officers, staff of Shrine Board as well as local public, students etc, as it has been structured with quick search facilities and various multimedia streaming techniques, the press release read in a statement.

The meeting was attended by the Board Members in person as well as through virtual mode. (ANI)

