Srinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday appealed to intending Amarnath pilgrims to visit the holy cave shrine before August 5, in view of a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that.

The annual Amarnath Yatra will officially conclude on August 11.

Also Read | CAA Rules to Be Framed After COVID-19 Precaution Dose Exercise, Amit Shah Tells West Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

"Over three lakh devotees from across the country have had Baba's darshan. Because of rising temperatures, Baba doesn't have that form, and the nature is also not supporting it.

"There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to request the devotees across the country, who are yet to have darshan, to come before August 5 as more rains are predicted after that," Sinha said.

Also Read | 12% GST on Inns Targets Devotion of Pilgrims Staying at Golden Temple ‘Sarais’, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The LG was speaking to reporters here after performing pooja of the Chhari Mubarak -- the saffron robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- at Akhara Building on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Notably, 15 pilgrims lost their lives and 55 others were injured in flash floods due to heavy rainfall near the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on July 8.

The annual yatra -- which took place this year after a gap of about three years -- started on June 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)