Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 (ANI): Locals lauded the construction of a Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Rampora, a remote village in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The construction work of this PHC is going in full swing and is expected to be completed within a few works.

Manzoor Ahmad, a local villager, said, "We have been demanding a PHC with proper facilities for the past 10 years. Now that the construction work is almost over, it will help us and the people of the surrounding villages a lot, as we will not have to run to farther places in times of emergency. It will enhance the health facility".

Around 12 kilometres away from the main town of Anantnag, the villagers of Rampora had to face multiple problems due to the lack of medical facilities earlier. Their nearest medical facility was either the District Hospital at Anantnag or at Srinagar. The construction of this PHC would be a respite for the locals of the area.

Thankful of this new initiative by the J-K administration, Bashir Ahmad, a local villager said, "We are very thankful to the administration for this step. This hospital will provide us a lot of relief, especially during winters, as snow blocks the roads and taking emergency cases to a medical facility is very difficult".

The PHC in Rampora village will be the latest PHC to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's administration for the welfare of the people.

Abdul Rehman Malik, a local villager said that he is hopeful that the village will receive all the promised services.

The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, Piyush Singla said, "In order to boost the rural health infrastructure, many new type PHCs are being constructed in the district, and one such is being constructed at Rampora, Mattan which is a remote area."

"It will help many Panchayats of the area and it will help the local population to get treatment at their doorsteps. While also ensuring that healthcare is accessible to the tourists of this tourist circuit," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)