Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally in the union territory to 4,54,125, officials said.

Six cases were reported from Jammu district while one case was reported Kupwara district, they said.

There are 57 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,317, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stood at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

