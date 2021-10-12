Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 80 new coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 3,30,666, while no fresh deaths were reported, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,426, they said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported from the Jammu division and 67 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

At 37, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases, followed by eight in Anantnag district.

There are 993 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,25,247 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 47 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

