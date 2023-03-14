Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Margan top -- connecting Anantnag and Kishtwar districts in Jammu and Kashmir -- was cleared of snow in a record time this season, officials said on Tuesday.

The road from Kokernag to Margan Valley (Margan Top) has been cleared by the administration through the valiant efforts of the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) engineers and operators, the officials said.

They said the road is usually opened in the month of May. However, this year a record was made to clear the road on March 14.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom personally monitored the clearance of the road as repeated requests were coming from the people of Wardwan and Marwah for whom this road is a lifeline, the officials said.

After the clearance till Margan Top, the job of clearing the road towards Wardwan and Marwahwas was handed over to the Kishtwar administration so that the people of these areas avail the transport facility through this road at an earliest, they said.

