India News | J-K: Massive Anti-terror Search Operation Continues for Fourth Day in Rajouri's Gambhir Mughlan Forests

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): A massive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) by security forces entered its fourth consecutive day on Tuesday in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district, following intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

The joint operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the rugged forest terrain of the Pir Panjal belt.

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Security forces had established contact with the suspected terrorists on Sunday during the intelligence-based operation, leading to a brief exchange of fire. Since then, extensive combing and surveillance operations have continued across the forest belt.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps had earlier stated that contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation conducted along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the Gambhir Mughlan area.

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Local residents said security deployment in the area has increased significantly over the past few days.

"Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the Ghambir Mughlan forest area since yesterday after inputs about suspected terrorists," local resident Aqib Khan said.

"The entire region has been placed under a tight cordon, and search operations are continuing continuously. Local residents are cooperating with the security agencies and hoping the situation returns to normal soon," he added.

Another resident, Mohd Jawed, highlighted the difficult terrain in the region.

"The Ghambir Mughlan forest area has rugged mountainous terrain and dense forest cover, making movement and search operations challenging," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mohd Zubair said residents of nearby villages were closely monitoring the situation and hoping for peace and normalcy in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)