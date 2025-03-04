Fire broke out in shops in Shopian (Photo/ANI)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): A devastating fire broke out early this morning in the main market of Heragam, Shopian, causing extensive damage to multiple structures.

The fire originated from one, Nisar Ahmad Sofi's shop and rapidly spread, engulfing several nearby establishments.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 4, 2025: Godrej Properties, RBL Bank, IEX, Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Thick plumes of smoke filled the air as the blaze intensified, prompting an immediate response from local fire services. Firefighters are currently on the scene, working to bring the situation under control.

In a separate incident near Bhutto Chowk Market, Shopian, another massive fire broke out, gutting multiple structures and leaving residents in distress. Police and fire services are actively engaged in firefighting efforts to prevent further destruction.

Also Read | SpaceX Abandons Starship Test Flight at Last Minute.

The cause of both fires remains unknown at this stage. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the incidents' origins.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as locals scrambled to salvage belongings and assist those affected. While no casualties have been reported so far, officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency responders. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)