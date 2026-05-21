India News | J-K: Massive Fire Engulfs Hardware Store in Udhampur's Chabutra Bazar; over 8 Fire Tenders at Spot

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a hardware store in the Chabutra Bazar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, an official said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, which later triggered a quick emergency response from the fire Department.

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The officials said that immediately after receiving information about the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot with firefighting vehicles and launched a rescue operation.

Fire tenders were deployed to contain the flames as thick smoke engulfed parts of the market area.

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More than eight fire tenders, including specialised firefighting teams from the Indian Army were pressed into service to douse the fire, as per the official.

The joint emergency teams are actively carrying out coordinated efforts to bring the situation under control and prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of local residents gathered in the busy market area as firefighting operations continued on the ground.

Authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely as efforts to fully extinguish the blaze remain underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)