Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): A mega fashion show was organised at Srinagar's City Mall on Monday.

The show "Kashmir Ethnic Walk" was organised by All JK Youth Society in association with SRB style. The show witnessed the grand participation of many models. Besides traditional Kashmiri attire, the fashion show showcased western outfits.

Sufi dance was also performed during the event.

All JK Youth Society president Sajid Yousuf Shah and fashion designer Shahid Rashid Bhat were present at the show. (ANI)

