Visual of the car involved in the accident (Photo/ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 11 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti survived a road accident that left the driver of her vehicle injured on Thursday.

The incident took place in J-K's Anantnag district this afternoon.

Visuals show the front end of the vehicle, towards the driver's side, severely damaged.

"PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's car met with an accident en route to Anantnag in J-K today. The former CM and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries," PDP Media Cell said, (ANI)

