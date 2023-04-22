Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): Aiming to inculcate moral education among school students during the holy month of Ramzan, a 'Naat and Seerat' competition was organised in Srinagar.

The event was organised by the J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides, and girl students from different schools took part in it.

During the event, several girls showed their talents and discussed issues about the basic rights of women in Islam.

Imran Khan, the head of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Srinagar said that the event was organised so that the youth can get involved in productive activities rather than going towards any negative thing.

"We decided to organise the event during the month of Ramzan. Today, the youth is getting distracted towards drugs, so our aim was to divert them towards sports and other forms of competition. Under this, we organised the Naat and Seerat competitions and tried to involve the girls. This will definitely help in bringing out the hidden talent of the girls. These types of events will never let the youth go in the wrong direction," he said.

One of the participants from the event, Rutba Mushtaq said that such events help in boosting self-confidence, and such events should be organised in future as well.

She said, "It was a great experience to take part in this competition. It boosts your confidence. Because, in Kashmir, girls are not given many chances, it was an important opportunity for us. I think such events should take place in other places as well".

"Today, we have come for the Naat and Seerat competition. This event has given us much exposure, and we have got to learn a lot. I think more of such events should be organised," a participant Abida Zehra told ANI.

Another participant Syed Insha said, "Today, I am very proud that my school gave me an opportunity to take part in such an event. I would like to thank my principal, teachers and the organisers of the event for giving me this opportunity. Today, girls are reaching all heights, and such events further help in boosting their confidence". (ANI)

