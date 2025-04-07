Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI) : The National Conference (NC) MLA once again staged a protest in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday over the adjournment of discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. They also protested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Also Read | 'I'll Kick Your Stomach and Kill Your Baby': Ola Driver in Noida Allegedly Threatens Pregnant Woman, Asks Her to Exit After She Requests AC.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "As per rules, no matter what sub-judice is, it can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court, and I have a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss it through an adjournment motion."

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo."

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone said, "It is a violation of the Constitution, democracy, and rule of law... Numbers do not matter in a democracy. They should have taken us in their confidence and respected our emotions... You are brazenly violating rule of law, federalism, and secularism. This is a matter of serious concern. We will agitate for India to be free of such an ideology..."

The PDP, which is not in alliance with the NC, also joined the protests and accused the National Conference of indulging in a fixed match.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to improve the management of waqf properties, empower relevant stakeholders, improve the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and develop waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)