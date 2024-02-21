Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, army personnel and family members paid tribute to late Captain Tushar Mahajan, an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army) on his eighth death anniversary here on Wednesday.

While speaking to ANI, NCC Cadet, Prakriti Singh, from Udhampur said, "We feel very fortunate to come and pay tributes to Tushar Mahajan. He was a young officer who sacrificed himself for his troop members. We all are very inspired by him because he belonged to Udhampur and was born and brought up here before he cleared NDA and joined the forces."

Another NCC Cadet, Sonali said, "We have all gathered here to pay our tributes to Tushar Mahajan. His family has also come here on the occasion. We are proud NCC cadets who have come here to honour him. He is an inspiration to all of us young cadets."

Lieutenant Kamaldeep Kaur, Associate NCC Officer GCW, Udhampur also spoke on the occasion and said, "I have come here along with all my NCC cadets to pay our heartfelt tributes to late Captain Mahajan on his death anniversary."

"Braveheart Captain Mahajan belonged to Udhampur and all these kids who hail from Udhampur look up to him as an inspiration and want to join the forces. It is a proud moment for all of them that they are here to pay tributes to the fallen soldier today," she said.

"They are inspired by the contribution the late soldier had for the country and aspire to go ahead and contribute their bit for the welfare of the country," said the officer.

Army personnel also honoured the late jawan and paid him their respects. Family members of the late soldier offered flower wreaths at the soldier's statue that was unveiled at the 'T Morh' of Udhampur district in 2017.

Earlier in September 2023, after approval by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Udhampur railway station was renamed to 'Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station', in honour of the Army braveheart.

Hailing from Udhampur, Captain Mahajan was an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army) who laid down his life during the February 2016 terror attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute building in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. (ANI)

