Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued a fresh official protocol list putting the DDC chairpersons as equivalent to mayors at serial number 19A in the amended warrant of precedence.

The Warrant of Precedence in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for ceremonial functions issued by the Hospitality and Protocol Department of the UT gave the DDC Member a status equivalent to that of an Army brigadier and the District Magistrate.

"The mayors of Jammu and Srinagar municipal corporations along with DDC chairpersons within their respective territorial jurisdictions were put at serial number 19A in the new warrant of precedence list," the order said.

The Member of Parliaments has been put at serial number 21 in the list.

"The DDC vice-chairpersons have been put at serial number 26 along with all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police, chief forest conservators, joint secretaries to the central government and major generals and officers of equivalent rank," it added. (ANI)

