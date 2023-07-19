Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush, said an official on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban took to his Twitter handle and informed that NH-44 was blocked in several areas due to mud slush and shooting stones and that people should avoid travelling until road clearance works were executed.

"NH-44 is blocked at certain places due to mud slush and shooting stones. People are advised to avoid travelling, till road clearance works are executed," tweeted Deputy Commissioner Ramban.

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police also gave information about the roadblock due to clearance works.

"Traffic update at 8:00 AM, NHW blocked at various places due to two mudslides/shooting stones. People are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed," tweeted J&K Traffic Police.

Additionally, tweeting about the Traffic update at 7:30 AM J-K Traffic Police said, "Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still blocked. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed."

Meanwhile, the clearance works are in progress on National Highway-44 in Ramban District amidst rains, said Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

Earlier on July 16, a 53-year-old woman on Amaranth Yatra died after being struck by naturally occurring shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Two other members of the Mountain Rescue Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police who tried to rescue the lady were also seriously injured.

According to officials, the deceased was identified as Urmilaben (53).

The incident took place between Sangam Top and Lower Cave when the lady devotee was trekking toward the holy cave known for its difficult terrain.

In the incident two of the members of the Mountain Rescue Team of J-K Police, identified as Mohammed Salem and Mohammed Yaseen, were also injured while trying the rescue the lady, the police said.

After the incident, the injured police personnel were evacuated by army and private helicopter on Yatra duty and were taken to the hospital.

Officials said that on information, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh condoled the death of the lady Yatri and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The DGP appreciated the commitment of two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in the quick evacuation. He wished early recovery to Jawans, they said. (ANI)

