India News | J-K: NH44 Traffic Suspended for 3 Days Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Says SSP Raja Adil Hamid Ganai

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Traffic on the National Highway 44 has been suspended for three days (Thursday to Saturday) to facilitate repair work ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, National Highway (NHW), Adil Hamid Ganai said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Ganai said, "To ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for Amarnath Yatries during the upcoming Yatra starting July 3, the NH44 stretch between Nachlana and Hingni, falling between Ramsu and Banihal, will be repaired and macadamised."

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The SSP added that traffic between the Chenani-Nashri (Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee) Tunnel and Navyuga Tunnel in Banihal, spanning approximately 63 km, will be suspended on the intervening nights of June 12-13, June 14-15, and June 16-17 from 10 pm to 5 am.

"No vehicle heading to Srinagar will be allowed beyond Jakheni in Udhampur after 5 pm, and no vehicle moving towards Jammu beyond Qazigund after 9 pm will be permitted during these nights," Ganai said.

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However, he clarified that the restrictions will not apply to vehicles plying between Jammu or Udhampur and Batote, Doda, or Kishtwar. Vehicles will be allowed to move freely between Udhampur and Kishtwar during this period.

Ganai further added that, "They advised the drivers and commuters to plan their travel during daytime to avoid any inconvenience for themselves and hindrance in the NH44 repair work. He said that for more information and clarification, any person can contact the Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban on the telephone numbers given in the Traffic Advisory already issued in the print and electronic media by the Traffic Police Headquarters."

The annual Amarnath will officially begin on July 3 and is set to conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)