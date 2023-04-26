Kishtwar(Jammu Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Upon request of Kishtwar Police, NIA Special Court, Jammu, issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against 23 terrorists who hail from District Kishtwar but they are settled and operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(POK), said the police.

Non Bailable Warrants have been issued in a case registered in the Police station Chatroo, under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code(IPC).

"Chief Investigation Officer DySP Vishal Sharma of Kishtwar Police approached the Special NIA Court for issuing Non-Bailable Warrants against the accused for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

"They mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India," the SSP added.

At the request of J&K police, the same NIA court had earlier in March issued non-available warrants against 13 terrorists of the state who are hiding in Pakistan or in POK. (ANI)

