Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the comprehensive work plan for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra -2025.

The meeting in the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat here commenced with a review of the action plan from the previous year's Yatra, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the quality of services and infrastructure.

Also Read | Delhi HC Gets New Chief Justice: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena Administers Oath to Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya at Raj Nivas (Watch Video).

Discussions revolved around key focus areas, including improvements in health services, sanitation, flood protection measures, solar lighting, parking facilities, mobile connectivity, transport services, contingency plans, and other vital infrastructure to ensure a seamless Yatra experience for pilgrims.

Heads of Departments provided updates on their respective preparations and ongoing projects related to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY). The DDC underscored the importance of submitting finalized work plans by January 24, to enable the timely execution of development works critical to the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address BJP's Booth-Level Workers in National Capital on January 22.

The Animal Husbandry Department was tasked with identifying suitable locations along the Yatra route for hot water facilities for ponies, while the Jal Shakti Department was directed to ensure the availability of hot water at these identified points.

The Rural Development Department was instructed to prioritize the maintenance of toilet facilities, and asked to make provisions for repairing utilities that may require attention during the Yatra.

In addition, the Assistant Regional Transport Office Ganderbal proposed the establishment of a separate SRTC ticket counter and the merging of parking areas to streamline transportation and parking management.

Addressing the critical issue of mobile connectivity, the DDC directed telecom companies to submit a detailed plan in advance, with a special focus on strengthening connectivity at the Base Camp Baltal and along the Yatra track from Domail onwards.

Officers shared their insights and experiences from the previous year's Yatra, contributing valuable suggestions to further enhance the services provided to pilgrims.

The DDC assured immediate redressal of the issues raised by officers and issued specific directions to concerned departments to address them promptly.

Concluding the meeting, the DDC directed all departments associated with the Yatra via the Baltal route to update their action plans and prioritize upgrades in infrastructure and services.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Ragav S, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gulzar Ahmad, SDM Kangan, CEO SDA, Executive Engineers from various departments, DFO Sindh Forest Division, and officers from other line departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)