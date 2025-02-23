Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir, Rajiv Pandey, and DIG CRPF Ops North Range Srinagar, Sudhir Kumar reviewed the joint operational competence of Special Operations Group (SOG) Ganderbal and CRPF on Saturday, a release stated.

SSP Ganderbal Ragav S, and other senior police and CRPF officers were also present on the occasion.

The Jawans of SOG Ganderbal and CRPF had undergone rigorous training and simulations to enhance their operational abilities and synergy, and their overall competence was reviewed during this visit.

SSP Ganderbal Ragav S provided a detailed presentation on the district's present security scenario and the joint operations undertaken by JKP and CRPF.

Further, DIG CKR Rajiv Pandey, IPS, while briefing the joint team of JKP and CRPF, provided a detailed account of the recent security developments in Jammu and Kashmir, underscored the importance of effective strategies to tackle them, and guided the officers in this regard.

DIG CRPF OPs North Range Srinagar Sudhir Kumar underscored the need for effective synergy and operational awareness to combat terrorists.

A demonstration of the weapons and new gadgets used by the joint teams was also held.

The visit concluded with a strong affirmation and commitment towards coordinated efforts to tackle the adversaries, the release added.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces busted a militant hideout in the Simbli Shajroo area of Mahore in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of four magazines, 268 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, four UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), and four packets of detonators.

The successful operation is a major setback to militant activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of security forces to ensuring peace and security.

On February 17, the White Knight Corps commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva reviewed the security aspects of Rajouri and Reasi sectors during his visit. He commended the alertness and dedication of the troops who have ensured peace and security in the region.

On February 13, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting. The main agenda of the meeting was a series of security reviews which were held in the past which included strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on zero tolerance policy against terrorism and had called for enhanced co-ordination between the state and Central security agencies in the previous review meetings. Top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir administration were present in the meeting. (ANI)

