Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): A person was arrested and weapons and ammunition were recovered from him after the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police set up a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP), the Chinar Corps informed on Thursday.

"OP NAUPUR, #Baramulla Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established on 27 Dec 23 by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Naupur, Baramulla. One suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of Weapon & ammunition. Joint Investigation with Jammu & Kashmir Police in progress," the Chinar Corps posted from its official X handle on Thursday.

Also Read | Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project To Get National Project Status Soon as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Reach Consensus.

Meanwhile, an overground worker (OGW) associated with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested from the Shrakwara area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullla.

Imran Ahmed Ganaie, resident of Nowpora Wagoora, Kreeri was apprehended during checking at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) established by 52 Rashtriya Rifles at Shrakwara, near a bus stand, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bombay Duck Fish Theft in Mumbai: 696 Kg of Dried Bombil Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Stolen From Marol Fish Market; Police Launch Probe.

During checking, the overground worker, who was coming from Nowpora towards Shrakwara, attempted to flee the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the security forces, they said.

"9mm Chinese pistol - 01, magazine pistol - 01, pistol rounds - 09, and a mobile phone were recovered. A case under relevant sections was registered at Kreeri police station and an investigation is underway," an official said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the terror attack that left four Army jawans dead last week at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Army Chief, the Director General of J-K, senior officials of intelligence agencies and other agencies concerned.

The Raksha Mantri also visited the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and asked the troops to remain extra vigilant so that no untoward incident occurs in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)