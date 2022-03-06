Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): The number of injured persons in a grenade attack that took place near Amira Kadal bridge of Srinagar, has increased to 25, informed Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday.

According to police, the 24 injured who are out of danger at present, includes 23 civilians and one police personnel.

"In this terror attack, one old man has succumbed to injuries while one girl is in a critical situation. Other 24 injured including 23 civilians and one cop are out of danger. All civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity," police added.

Following the incident, all the injured have been shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for the treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

