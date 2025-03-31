Devotees stand in queue during their visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. (Photo/ANI)

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): The revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine has witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees during the auspicious festival of Navratri, with around one lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine since the start of Chaitra Navratri, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board officials said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience for all visitors.

Situated in the Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district, the shrine has seen a significant surge in footfall during Navratri. Devotees from across the country and beyond have gathered to seek blessings during this sacred period.

To maintain order and facilitate a hassle-free yatra, the Shrine Board has deployed dedicated security personnel and crowd management teams. Special measures have been implemented to handle the increasing number of pilgrims efficiently.

With an aim to enhance the pilgrimage experience, the Shrine Board has introduced new facilities, including a modern skywalk to streamline movement and reduce congestion along the Yatra route. Other improvements include better queue management, expanded accommodation options, and upgraded community kitchen services.

Recognizing the need for accessibility, the Shrine Board has announced several free services for persons with disabilities (Divyang pilgrims). These initiatives aim to provide them with a seamless and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

In 2024, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed a record-breaking 94.83 lakh devotees, reaffirming its status as one of the most revered spiritual destinations in India. The Shrine Board remains committed to providing enhanced facilities and ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for all devotees. (ANI)

