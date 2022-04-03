Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Hours after the Bandipora police on Sunday busted two terror modules and arrested four terror associates of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for providing logistics and transportation to the terrorist group, another LeT associate was arrested today, said the police.

Acting on a specific tip, the security forces had recovered logistics from a group of terrorists in Bandipora, said the Bandipora police in a statement issued today.

"In one case, on a specific input, security forces recovered two Chinese Grenades in Bandipora along with terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat R/o Ashtanga, Sajad Ahmad Mir R/o Arin, Shariq Ahmad Mir R/o Arin, and Irfan Ahmad Jan R/o Qazipora Bandipora who were providing Sims and other logistic support to terrorists and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession," read the statement. "Whereas during Naka at Rakh Hajin, Security forces arrested one terror associate namely Irfan Aziz Bhat R/o Hajin, and recovered one Chinese grenade from his possession," it said.

As per the statement, the said terror associate was also in touch with a Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and killed the terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin. This terror associate, along with his Pakistan- based terrorist were planning to create a terror incident in the Hajin area of Kashmir's Bandipora, informed the statement.

"In both the Cases, Cognizance has been taken in Police station Bandipora and Hajin under the relevant sections of Law and further investigation has been taken up by concerned authorities," it added. (ANI)

