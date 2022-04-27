Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): A soldier was injured in the encounter which broke out between security forces and militants in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, two-three terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were trapped inside the cordon.

Meanwhile, the operation has been halted due to the evacuation of civilians.

"Two-three terrorists including a Pakistani terrorist of JeM outfit trapped inside the cordon. Halted operation due to the evacuation of civilians. One soldier is injured during the ongoing operation. Precautions are being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

