Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, said police on Wednesday.

"One terrorist killed, operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi: Sex Racket, Being Operated Under Garb of Spa, Busted; 7 Held, Including 5 Women.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, a soldier was also injured in the encounter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | NDMA Issues Guidelines for COVID-19 Death Compensation Claims; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)